Elgin house fire causes $80K in damage, no injuries

A fire Thursday afternoon in northwest suburban Elgin caused significant damage to a single-family home, but no injuries.

Fire crews were called to the fire just before 1 p.m. at a home in the 200 block of South Clifton Avenue, according to the Elgin Fire Department.

Firefighters found smoke coming from the eaves and a garage attached to the ranch-style home, the department said. The fire was located in the kitchen and the blaze was brought under control in about 10 minutes.

The fire was called in by the family who lived at the home after they got out safely, the department said.

No injuries were reported, but the home was deemed uninhabitable and damages were estimated at $80,000.

The cause was under investigation.