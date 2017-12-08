Elgin man convicted of selling cocaine sentenced to 12 years in prison

A northwest suburban Elgin man convicted of selling cocaine was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Roosevelt D. Williams, 41, was convicted on Aug. 24 of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a church, according to the Kane County state’s attorney’s office.

On Feb. 1, Williams gave a co-defendant 1.1 grams of cocaine to a co-defendant who agreed to sell it to an undercover officer in exchange for $240, according to the state’s attorney’s office. The co-defendant followed through with the exchange, which happened about 800 feet from a church in the 500 block of Standish Street in Elgin.

Williams faces an enhanced sentencing because he has a history of drug dealing, the state’s attorney’s office said. He was convicted of drug delivery offenses in 1998 and 2004 in Kane County, and served one previous prison term.

Williams is eligible for day-for-day sentencing, and receives credit for 676 days served in Kane County Jail, where he’s been held since his arrest in lieu of $200,000 bail.