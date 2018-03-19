Elgin man gets 5 years for sexually assaulting child

An Elgin man was sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting a child he knew in 2016.

David Gallardo, 35, agreed to the sentence in exchange for a guilty plea to a felony count of criminal sexual assault, according to the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Gallardo sexually assaulted the child in July 2016, prosecutors said.

According to state law, Gallardo must serve 85 percent of his sentence, prosecutors said. He receives 585 days served in the Kane County Jail, where he had been held since his arrest in lieu of $200,000 bail.

In addition to his sentence, Gallardo must register for life as a sexual offender, prosecutors said.