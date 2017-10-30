Elgin police search for missing 76-year-old woman

Police are searching for a 76-year-old woman who was reported missing from her home in northwest suburban Elgin.

Gail Peck was last seen Friday in the 700 block of Littleton Trail, according to Elgin police. She left her home to walk her dog, which later returned without her.

Peck is described as a 5-foot white woman with black hair and hazel eyes, police said.

Search crews spent the weekend scouring the area for Peck, but she wasn’t located, police said. There doesn’t appear to be any immediate danger to the public.

Anyone with information about Peck’s whereabouts should call 911 or (847) 289-2700.