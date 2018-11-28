Elgin man charged with sex assault, home invasion

A man is facing multiple charges after a home invasion and sexual assault were reported last week in west suburban Elgin.

Anthony G. Onofre, 25, of Elgin, was charged with three felony counts of sexual assault and one count of home invasion, according to a statement from the Kane County state’s attorney’s office.

Onofre allegedly broke into the victim’s home on Nov. 20 and sexually assaulted them, the state’s attorney’s office said. They did not know each other.

He was being held at Kane County Jail in lieu of $500,000 bail, prosecutors said. He was scheduled to appear in court again Dec. 5.

Anyone with information about Onofre was asked to call Elgin police at (847) 289-2600.