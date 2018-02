Elgin woman charged with drunk driving

A woman was arrested for drunk driving Saturday night in west suburban Pierce Township.

The woman was driving about 10:35 p.m. on Saturday night when her car went off the road at the intersection of Perry Road and Mack Road, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

Megan McCollum, 30, of Silvana Drive in Elgin, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol. She was taken to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office where she was being held pending bond, police said.