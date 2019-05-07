Elizabeth Warren calls on House to begin impeachment process

2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren speaks to local residents during an organizing event, Friday, May 3, 2019, in Ames, Iowa.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

WASHINGTON — Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren said the House should begin impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.

The Democratic presidential candidate went to the Senate floor on Tuesday to reiterate her call for impeachment hours after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell declared “case closed” on the Russia probe and potential obstruction by Trump.

Holding a copy of Mueller’s report, Warren responded to McConnell that “wishing won’t make it so.”

Warren said that because of a Justice Department opinion that a sitting president can’t be indicted, the only way to the hold the president accountable is to initiate impeachment.

She said enough evidence is in the report to try and remove the president. She said, “It’s there in black and white in the report.”