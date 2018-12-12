Man killed in Elk Grove Village crash

A man was fatally struck by a vehicle Monday evening in northwest suburban Elk Grove Village.

Larry J. Orth, 59, was hit by the vehicle at 7:41 p.m. in the 2900 block of Touhy Avenue in Elk Grove Village, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Orth, who lived in Des Plaines, was pronounced dead at 8:40 p.m., the medical examiner’s office said. An autopsy found he died of multiple injuries caused by a vehicle striking a pedestrian and his death was ruled an accident.

Elk Grove Village police did not immediately respond to a request for further details about the crash.