Elk Grove Village man wins $50,000 lottery prize

An Elk Grove Village man won a $50,000 lottery prize last month.

Erik Childress won the prize when his Powerball ticket matched four numbers, plus the Powerball number, in the Oct. 25 drawing, according to the Illinois Lottery.

“I’m going to pay bills and spend some of this money on home improvements,” Childress said as he presented his ticket at the Illinois Lottery Prize Center in Des Plaines.

Childress bought the winning ticket at the 7-Eleven at 565 N. Landmeier Road in Elk Grove Village, the lottery said. The retailer will receive a $500 bonus, or one percent of the prize amount, for selling the ticket.