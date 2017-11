Elmhurst burglaries prompt community alert

Police are looking into a few burglaries that happened in west suburban Elmhurst early Saturday.

The burglars entered homes through unsecured doors and stole wallets and purses while the residents were sleeping, according to Elmhurst police.

The burglaries happened in the 400 block of Prairie and the 400 block of Poplar, police said. An attempted burglary happened in the 200 block of South Street.

Anyone with information should contact Elmhurst police at (630) 530-3050.