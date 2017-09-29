Elmwood Park man wins $150K lottery prize

An Elmwood Park man won $150,000 from an Illinois Lottery ticket he bought at a liquor store in the Brighton Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Gillet Souchet won the prize when the “Lucky Day Lotto” ticket he bought at Town & Country Liquors, 2944 W. 47th St., matched all five numbers in Monday evening’s drawing, according to the Illinois Lottery.

“This is great,” Souchet said. “I’m going to pay off my student loans and put the rest of this money in the bank.”

Town & Country Liquors will receive a bonus of $1,500, or one percent of the prize amount, for selling to winning ticket,” the lottery said.