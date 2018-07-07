Elon Musk wants to rescue kids in Thailand cave with mini submarine

Interior Minister Anupong Paojinda, a member of the country's ruling military junta, said Tuesday that the boys may need to swim out using diving equipment ahead of bad weather forecast for later in the week. | Tham Luang Rescue Operation Center via AP

Elon Musk has assembled a team of engineers to build a “tiny, kid-size submarine” in an effort to save the 12 boys and their soccer coach from the Tham Lung cave in Thailand.

The engineers come from Tesla, SpaceX and the Boring Company, which specializes in tunneling and construction, a spokesman told the New York Times. The Boring Company is also the company chosen to build a high-speed rail line between downtown Chicago and O’Hare.

Got more great feedback from Thailand. Primary path is basically a tiny, kid-size submarine using the liquid oxygen transfer tube of Falcon rocket as hull. Light enough to be carried by 2 divers, small enough to get through narrow gaps. Extremely robust. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 7, 2018

Some good feedback from cave experts in Thailand. Iterating with them on an escape pod design that might be safe enough to try. Also building an inflatable tube with airlocks. Less likely to work, given tricky contours, but great if it does. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 7, 2018

Thai officials are currently working on a dangerous rescue plan which involves pumping water out of the cave system, equipping the trapped team with scuba gear and helping them navigate their way out.

The team had been trapped in the cave for 10 days before they were discovered last week. Rescuers fear diminishing oxygen levels, as well as incoming rains, put their lives at great risk. One Thai rescuer lost consciousness and died while placing oxygen canisters on a route within the cave.

RELATED

Thai soccer youths write home, tell their folks not to worry

Thai rescuer in cave dies from lack of oxygen