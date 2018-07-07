Elon Musk has assembled a team of engineers to build a “tiny, kid-size submarine” in an effort to save the 12 boys and their soccer coach from the Tham Lung cave in Thailand.

The engineers come from Tesla, SpaceX and the Boring Company, which specializes in tunneling and construction, a spokesman told the New York Times. The Boring Company is also the company chosen to build a high-speed rail line between downtown Chicago and O’Hare.

Thai officials are currently working on a dangerous rescue plan which involves pumping water out of the cave system, equipping the trapped team with scuba gear and helping them navigate their way out.

The team had been trapped in the cave for 10 days before they were discovered last week. Rescuers fear diminishing oxygen levels, as well as incoming rains, put their lives at great risk. One Thai rescuer lost consciousness and died while placing oxygen canisters on a route within the cave.

