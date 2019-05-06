Emanuel adds 12 Catholic high schools to Star Scholarship program

Mayor Rahm Emanuel speaks at the October 2014 announcement of the creation of the Star Scholarship program. | Sun-Times file photo

Two weeks before leaving office, Mayor Rahm Emanuel is proposing a dramatic and controversial change to his signature plan to help parents put their kids through college without going to “the poor house.”

Instead of limiting the Star Scholarship program to Chicago Public School graduates who maintain a “B” average, City Colleges of Chicago will extend the lucrative benefit to low-income students from 12 Catholic high schools in Chicago.

The Star Scholarship covers tuition and books at Chicago’s seven City Colleges for up to three years and qualifies participants for a host of scholarships from dozens of participating colleges and universities.

The benefit will now be available to the dozen Catholic high schools that partner with the Big Shoulders Fund, provided that students: live in Chicago; graduate with at least a 3.0 grade-point average; are “nearly college-ready”; have a family income less than $50,000.

Participating high schools are: Christ the King Jesuit College Preparatory School; Cristo Rey Jesuit High School; De La Salle Institute; DePaul College Prep; Hales Franciscan; Holy Trinity High School; Josephinum Academy of the Sacred Heart; Mount Carmel; Our Lady of Tepeyac; St. Francis de Sales; St. Rita of Cascia and Leo.

According to City Hall, more than half of all seniors at those 12 schools quality for free or reduced-price lunch programs. Nearly 80 percent of students at those high schools are either black of Hispanic, officials said.

Americans United for Separation of Church and State, an organization based in Washington D.C., had no immediate comment when asked whether the proposed expansion raises constitutional questions.

Ed Yohnka, spokesperson for the American Civil Liberties Union of Illinois, said ACLU officials “aren’t going to weigh in.”

Ald. Howard Brookins (21st), chairman of the City Council’s Education Committee, has other concerns.

“If you’re gonna open it up, why are you limiting it? It doesn’t logically make sense how you justify that. Why are you discriminating against the kids who otherwise may qualify that would go to other Catholic schools other than those twelve?” Brookins said.

“I’m not concerned about the church and state piece of it because those kids and their parents are Chicago residents also. I’m just concerned about why are you discriminating? It doesn’t make any sense. And if you don’t have enough for everybody, then why are you opening it up now?”

Emanuel rolled out the Star Scholarship program on the eve of his 2015 re-election bid. The program had been open only to CPS schools and charter schools bankrolled by CPS. Undocumented students also are eligible.

It has since benefitted 6,400 Chicago Public School graduates from 75 different ZIP codes and more than 200 different high schools.

According to City Hall, 63 percent of Star Scholars are women. Nearly two-thirds are Hispanic.

Together, they have earned $3.8 million in scholarship offers from 26 four-year colleges and universities that have forged partnerships with City Colleges.

In a press release announcing the expansion, Emanuel reiterated his longstanding argument that “no parent should have to take a second job or take out a second mortgage to give their child a chance at a better future.”

“Many experts say the greatest divide in America today is between those who have a college degree and those who don’t. Here in Chicago, we have a better idea and a better bargain: Stop letting college be a divide, and let’s make it a bridge everyone has the chance to cross,” the mayor was quoted as saying.

Josh Hale, president and CEO of the Big Shoulders Fund, said he’s “thrilled” about allowing a new group of young people to attend college in Chicago without piling up student loans.

“This is a tremendous opportunity in a time when college affordability can be a huge barrier for deserving students who have already made the most of their educational opportunity and are eager to take the next step,” Hale was quoted as saying.

Emanuel would like to be remembered as Chicago’s education mayor. The Star Scholarship program is one of his greatest hits on the education front, along with the longer school day and school year, universal pre-K and full-day kindergarten.

During an interview with the Chicago Sun-Times last month, Emanuel choked back tears as he talked about the joy he and his wife, Amy Rule, will feel attending the June graduation of their son, Zach, from UCLA.

“In my tenure as mayor, there are 6,500 … parents who will all have the same joy that Amy and I are gonna experience because I was willing to do something different and change the way we look at education as a city,” he said.

“Amy and I can afford to do it for Zachariah, Ilana and Leah. But because of what I’ve done in my public life as mayor — first city to make city college free — I have given other parents the same joy that Amy and I will be able to experience.”