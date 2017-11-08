Emanuel allows ride-hailing drivers to escape fingerprinting

Mayor Rahm Emanuel on Wednesday called for more rigid criminal background checks, quarterly spot-checks and audits for ride-hailing drivers and companies. | AP file photo

Mayor Rahm Emanuel on Wednesday proposed sweeping changes to save Chicago’s shrinking taxicab industry, but allowed ride-hailing giants Uber, Lyft and Via to avoid fingerprinting drivers.

Earlier this week, Emanuel argued that requiring ride-hailing drivers to be fingerprinted was not the only way to guarantee public safety, even after Lyft acknowledged that one of its drivers had a federal conviction for aiding terrorism.

On Wednesday, the mayor dropped the fingerprinting threat in favor of more rigid criminal background checks, quarterly spot-checks and audits.

From now on, the companies will be required to check drivers’ backgrounds against National Sex Offender databases, Global Watch List Checks and multistate, multi-jurisdictional criminal records that cross state boundaries.

Emanuel, whose brother is an Uber investor, also proposed regulatory relief for the fast-growing industry that includes relaxed vehicle sign requirements, quarterly reports, instead of monthly; annual debt checks instead of every six months and a streamlined license renewal process.

All of those changes would seem to give ride-hailing an even greater advantage over taxis.

To counter that perception, the mayor is proposing even greater regulatory relief for the heavily regulated taxicab industry.

The sweeping changes would allow struggling Chicago cabdrivers, many of them facing foreclosure on taxicab medallions that have plummeted in value, to offer pre-arranged fares when provided through an app and incorporate GPS-based taxi meters approved by state and federal agencies.

Single medallion owners would be offered the option to remain unaffiliated free-agents to avoid paying annual fees.

The city would also increase the shrinking pool of cabbies by allowing active ride-hailing drivers, livery chauffeurs and commercial driver’s license holders to apply for taxi chauffeur’s licenses without taking an “initial taxicab driver training course.”

They could skip the five- to six-day course that costs $300, so long as they pass a licensing exam.

Among other changes:

Dropping “duplicative and unnecessary” licensing requirements that require affiliation licensees to receive a two-way dispatch license.

Reducing the annual fee paid by taxi affiliation licensees from $500 and $15 per vehicle to $5 per vehicle.

Providing medallion owners with additional notice and time during the foreclosure process. That includes doubling from 15 to 30 days the time allotted for submitting defense documents without accruing ground transportation taxes and accessibility fund fees.

Allowing owner-operators from the 2010 medallion auction to lease out their vehicles.

Uber, Lyft and Via have also demanded regulatory relief.

Business Affairs and Consumer Protection Commissioner Rosa Escareno has demanded that Lyft replace its background checker, review all 27,000 of its drivers and conduct random audits with results shared with the city after acknowledging that one of its drivers had a federal conviction for aiding terrorism.

That’s not good enough for Ald. Anthony Beale (9th), chairman of the City Council’s Transportation Committee.

With Escareno on the hot seat last week at City Council budget hearings, Beale vowed to resurrect the stalled fingerprinting requirement despite a threat by Uber and Lyft to abandon the Chicago market.

Uber and Lyft have long maintained a background check based on FBI fingerprinting would discriminate against minorities who are “far more likely to have an interaction with the criminal justice system” and often for minor, nonviolent offenses where the charges are dropped but the record has not been expunged.

Earlier this week, Emanuel sided with Uber and Lyft against fingerprinting.

“It’s not about fingerprinting, yes or no. We’re gonna work through that with all the parties. The question is, what does it take to make sure that there’s safety. And that’s the end point,” the mayor said.

“There’s facial recognition technology. There’s biometric technology that can relate to safety. It’s not about one tool. It’s about the goal of safety and what tools you then use to achieve that goal. There’s new technologies coming on. And we’re gonna work through with the industries — both ride share and taxis — how to best achieve that.”

The question now is whether the reforms will be enough to satisfy struggling cabdrivers and their City Council champions.

To keep a shrinking taxicab industry from disappearing altogether, AFSCME Local 2500 has demanding what it calls “comprehensive reform.”

Specifically, the union wants the City Council to eliminate the vehicle age limit so long as the cab can pass inspection; waive the ground transportation tax for struggling drivers; and eliminate the medallion license renewal fee.

The union is further demanding that City Hall enact protections for lease drivers in the event of a fleet bankruptcy; reinstate the lottery for city-owned medallions to reduce operating costs for lease drivers; strengthen foreclosure protections in the city medallion owner rules; and eliminate “regulatory barriers” standing in the way of a “driver-to-passenger taxi ehail app” that competes with Uber and Lyft.