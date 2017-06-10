Emanuel betting on Cubs with beer and sausage wager with D.C. mayor

Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser are wagering local delicacies and a donation to Puerto Rican hurricane relief efforts on the Cubs-Nationals NLDS matchup. | AP file photos

Oddsmakers have the Washington Nationals as slight favorites to beat the Cubs in the National League Division Series, but that didn’t stop Mayor Rahm Emanuel from betting on the North Siders.

Emanuel and Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser have made a wager on the series, which opens tonight at Nationals Park in the nation’s capital.

“The Chicago Cubs are on a roll, and there is no doubt that they will Fly the W and take the series,” Emanuel said in a statement Friday. “But in the extremely unlikely event that the Cubs are not victorious, I thought my friend Mayor Bowser would enjoy some great local delicacies from the best restaurant city in America.”

Emanuel is wagering sausage from Publican Quality Meats, prime bone-in ribeye steaks from Harry Caray’s Italian Steakhouse, and two growlers of Vice District Brewing’s Habitual beer.

In wagering half-smokes from Ben’s Chili Bowl and DC Brau beer, Bowser was equally optimistic.

“With our all-star lineup and home field advantage, I am confident that that Nationals will come out of this series victorious,” she said in the statement. “I was already looking forward to celebrating our win, and now I can also look forward to enjoying some of Chicago’s most delicious treats.”

The losing team’s mayor will also make a donation to Puerto Rican hurricane relief efforts.

Las Vegas oddsmakers gave the Nationals 7/2 odds at reaching the World Series, while the Cubs are a 4-1 shot. Both teams are given 10-1 odds to win the championship.

Game 1 is Friday night at 6:30 on TBS, with Game 2 at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, also in D.C. The series comes back to Chicago on Monday, but no time has been announced for Games 3 and 4 (if necessary) at Wrigley Field.