Emanuel’s budget with $64.7M in taxes, fees poised for early votes

Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s $8.6 billion budget and the nearly $65 million in tax and fee hikes to pay for it are expected to sail through a pair of City Council committees Monday in early test votes.

The 2018 budget is Emanuel’s seventh since taking office, but it has also been his most tranquil.

That’s because the heavy lifting of identifying dedicated revenue sources for all four city employee pension funds has already been done.

It locked in a $63 million property tax increase for police and fire pensions in 2018 and a second year of a previously approved 29.5 percent surcharge on water and sewer rates that will cost homeowners and businesses an extra $1.28 for every 1,000 gallons used.

Thanks to those difficult votes already taken, Emanuel was able to keep his hands largely out of taxpayers’ pockets amid the furor that prompted the Cook County Board to repeal the sugary beverage tax.

Even so, the 2018 budget includes $64.7 million in taxes, fines and fees.

The 28.2 percent increase in the monthly tax tacked on to Chicago telephone bills — both cell phones and land lines — will undoubtedly be the most bitter pill to swallow.

It will cost a family of four with four cellphones and a land line an extra $66 a year and an extra $150 annually, when coupled with the 56 percent telephone tax hike approved by the City Council just three years ago.

The new increase is expected to raise $30 million for 911 center improvements, freeing up $19 million to shore up the Laborers Pension Fund until 2023.

There’s also the 15-cent hike in ride-sharing fees next year and a nickel more in 2019 that will raise the fee tacked onto every ride on Uber, Lyft and Via to 67 cents next year and 72 cents in 2019.

The revenue — $16 million the first year and $21 million the second — will be funneled to the CTA to help bankroll $180 million in improvements that Emanuel has maintained will strengthen Chicago’s bid for Amazon’s second North American headquarters.

The amusement tax restructuring tailor-made to raise annual revenues by $15.8 million has raised the ire of Chicago sports moguls.

They fear big-name artists will skip their venues to avoid Emanuel’s plan to bankroll an amusement tax waiver for neighborhood theaters and concert venues with fewer than 1,500 seats by raising the amusement tax on major concerts from 5 percent to 9 percent.

Emanuel had called it all much ado about nothing.

“I will guarantee you, they will continue to have performances there,” at the United Center, the mayor told the Chicago Sun-Times editorial board last month.

“They’re gonna still book acts. … I don’t think any artist is not coming. And I don’t think any attendee for that artist is not showing for basically what will come to an … additional $2 or $2.50.”

The budget also includes increased fees for restaurant licenses to bankroll the hiring of 22 additional food inspectors over the next two years to address a glaring shortage identified by Inspector General Joe Ferguson.

It also includes increased fines for environmental and building code violations. Together, those increases are expected to raise at least $2.9 million.

The biggest point of contention during an otherwise tranquil budge season has been the dangerous precedent Emanuel has set by assuming more financial responsibility for the CTA and Chicago Public Schools.

In addition to raising fees on Uber, Lyft and Via, Emanuel is declaring a large tax-increment financing surplus — $166 million this time — with $66 million of it earmarked for Chicago Public Schools to pay for security, Safe Passage and after-school programs.

“The city has made a lot of tough choices in the last several years to … get our structural deficit under control,”Ald. Brendan Reilly (42nd), vice-chairman of the City Council’s Budget Committee, told the Chicago Sun-Times last week. “But we’re not out of the woods yet. We have some big pension liabilities coming down the pike pretty soon. I don’t believe the city in a position to be giving money to other agencies, especially when the City Council has no control over how they’re spending that money.”

Ald. Gilbert Villegas (36th), chairman of the Council’s Hispanic Caucus, is working with the mayor’s office on language that would require the CTA and CPS to make semi-annual or even quarterly reports to the City Council.

Villegas has also met with CTA President Dorval Carter Jr. to discuss his demand for changes in employment practices at the CTA, where the workforce is just 13 percent Hispanic.

“The CTA has been acting in good faith right now And that’s why that accountability part is so important — so that we’re not giving them the money, and we never see them again,” Villegas said.

The budget includes more spending for summers jobs, after-school programs and new early learning centers, along with $1 million in reinforcements for Chicago’s never-ending war on rats and $500,000 to replace stolen or broken garbage carts.

The $3 billion borrowing plan that isolates sales tax revenue in a special fund is expected to generate $94 million in savings next year. It helped eliminate a $288 million gap that includes the hiring of 250 police officers, 100 detectives, 75 sergeants and 100 field training officers.