Emanuel likens United, American bickering to bitter divorce and touts settlement

Mayor Rahm Emanuel on Thursday likened the constant bickering between American and United Airlines — most recently about new gates at an expanded O’Hare Airport — to a bitter divorce and said he’s thrilled that an amicable settlement has now been reached.

The agreement that cleared Emanuel’s $8.5 billion O’Hare expansion plan for take-off calls for the city to speed construction of three common-use gates that can be used by any airline, including American.

American had threatened to file a lawsuit, reduce its dual-hub operation at O’Hare — or both — to protest Emanuel’s decision to award five additional gates to hometown United Airlines. American had called that a “secret, eleventh-hour deal” that tilted the playing field in favor of United and stifled American’s future growth at O’Hare.

American demanded that Emanuel speed construction of three additional gates for its use. Instead, the compromise will speed construction of common-use gates used by American and other airlines at O’Hare.

“I used to tell my mother, `You love Ezekiel [the mayor’s older brother] more than me,’” the mayor said Thursday during a live interview on Steve Cochran’s morning program on WGN-AM Radio.

“I said to American, `Do whatever you [want]….I don’t really care. I care about Chicago vs. LAX. I care about Chicago vs. Denver. That’s what I care about.’ The way O’Hare was structured, it was like we were in the middle of a divorce settlement. Don’t kill each other. Go win. That’s not my problem. My problem? How to make sure Chicago doesn’t stand still while the world’s moving. And now, we’re gonna lead that movement.”

Emanuel said he believes that American got onboard because it was clear the mayor had the votes — in the Aviation Committee on Thursday and in the full City Council later this month — with or without O’Hare’s second-largest carrier.

“Everybody realized what was gonna happen. The writing was there . . . When people realized we were gonna win today, there was a lot of focus and things that were not possible all of the sudden” became possible, the mayor said.

“I’m happy American is part of the winning team. That means they’re gonna be part of the O’Hare and Chicago winning team . . . My door is always open if you’re gonna try to figure out how to get to a `yes.’ If your position is, `no way,’ that’s not really cooperative.”

Now that the gate dispute has been resolved, Emanuel must turn his attention to resolving the threat by the Black and Hispanic caucuses to merge their political muscle to demand that minorities get their fair share of the bonanza of jobs and contracts triggered by the O’Hare expansion project.

“This is a transformative agreement that will create thousands of construction jobs and help us support thousands of [full-time] jobs in the city . . . We’re gonna make sure that everybody in Chicago has a chance to participate,” the mayor said Thursday.

Together, the Black and Hispanic Caucuses have 29 votes. That’s three more than the 26 votes needed to block a $4 billion bond issue needed to get the ball rolling on O’Hare expansion.

The bonds would be retired by increased landing fees and rents tied to new airline leases and by increased concession revenues at an expanded O’Hare.

But Ald. Pat O’Connor (40th), the mayor’s City Council floor leader, said Black and Hispanic aldermen are not about to kill the golden goose.

“If they hold up the [$4 billion] bond issue, there’s no money there to fight about. If they pass the bond issue, there’s plenty of time to look at who’s getting the contracts and where the money is being spent. Most members of the City Council realize that,” O’Connor said.

The mayor’s plan calls for demolishing Terminal 2, and replacing it with a new “global terminal” shared by United and American Airlines that would accept both domestic and international flights.

The massive, multi-year makeover also calls for dozens of new gates and additional concourses. O’Hare would become the first so-called “global alliance hub” in the nation that allows domestic airlines and the international carriers with which those domestic airlines partner to all be located in the same terminal.

No longer would passengers arriving in Chicago and connecting on international flights be forced to endure the delay and inconvenience of having to ride the O’Hare people mover to an international terminal not within walking distance.

“Chicago will have the most modern runway system in the United States. Chicago will have the most modern terminal system in the United States. Chicago will add about 20 percent more gates,” Emanuel said.

“Only city to have a global terminal, which means when you’re going from domestic to international, you won’t need a Fit-Bit to walk the airport. It’s just right across the hall. That’s a huge [time] saver.”