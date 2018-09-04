Rahm Emanuel not seeking re-election as mayor of Chicago

Mayor Rahm Emanuel announced he will not seek re-election. | Ashlee Rezin/For the Sun-Times

Mayor Rahm Emanuel said Tuesday he will not seek re-election to a third term.

“As much as I love this job, and will always love this city and its residents, i have decided not to seek re-election,” Emanuel said at a City Hall news conference. “From the bottom of my heart, thank you, and God bless you.”

RELATED: Emanuel nearing point-of-no-return on third term

Just last week, Emanuel, along with other candidates for mayor, had begun circulating nominating petitions to gather the 12,500 signatures he would have needed to get on the ballot.

Emanuel had 1,400 volunteers — including Democratic ward committeemen, labor and community leaders — passing his petitions.

But even though he had been raising money, gathering signatures and putting a campaign infrastructure in place, Emanuel never formally declared his candidacy for a third term.

Last week, the Emanuel campaign chose to release results of a $153,500 poll bankrolled by Michael Sacks, the mayor’s close friend, business adviser and largest campaign contributor.

Despite an avalanche of tax increases, persistent violence and deep distrust among black voters tied to his handling of the McDonald shooting video, it showed the embattled incumbent strongly positioned to win a third term — contradicting recent polls done for competitors that showed otherwise.

The timing of the release was curious.

“They’re either trying to pump him up to run or make the case that he could have won, even if he doesn’t run,” one political operative had said at the time.

Contributing: Rachel Hinton, Fran Spielman