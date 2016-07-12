Emanuel responds to broadside from Jesse Jackson Sr.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel on Tuesday vehemently denied that he sat on the Laquan McDonald shooting video until he was safely re-elected after the Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr. accused the mayor of a cover-up in his most blistering attack on the mayor to date.

For months, Emanuel has emphatically denied political motives for keeping the incendiary video of a white Chicago Police officer shooting the black teenager under wraps for more than a year and releasing it, only after a judge ordered him to do so.

But he has acknowledged that he “added to the suspicion and distrust” of everyday Chicagoans by blindly following the city’s long-standing practice of withholding shooting videos to avoid compromising ongoing criminal investigations. The video release policy has since been changed to 60 days.

On Tuesday, the mayor reiterated that denial but refused to engage in a back-and-forth with Jackson.

“You yourself have seen all the emails and all of the documents. That’s just not true,” the mayor said in a telephone interview with the Chicago Sun-Times.

“I’m focused on fixing a broken system. I’m focused on the future. I’m focused on what I have to focus on: making changes that are necessary and changes that, minimally in my view, will measure up to reforms and accountability” needed to restore shattered public trust.

Earlier this week, Jackson was asked by WCPT-AM Radio 820 host Wayne Besen how he believes Emanuel has handled issues raised by Black Lives Matter, whose supporters have taken to the streets in recent days to protest police shootings in Louisiana and Minnesota.

“He could do a lot more. He knew about the Laquan McDonald tape. I think it was suppressed [until] after the election. The contract with the [Fraternal Order of] Police was a bad deal. And closing 50 public schools without any interest in the people was not a good thing,” Jackson said.

“He’s a very smart guy, but he has paid a price for non-participation of the people in decisions that affect their lives.”

Jackson credited Emanuel’s handpicked Police Supt. Eddie Johnson with doing a “great job,” despite the 49 percent surge in homicides and shootings over the first six months of this year.

But Jackson claimed that Johnson is hamstrung by a police union that “controls the discipline.”

“Laquan McDonald was shot 16 times, and they lied about it. But the camera determined who had done the shooting. The other police who were with Jason [Van Dyke, the police officer charged with first-degree murder] filed false reports. And they’re still in the police department because the chief cannot discipline them. That’s not a good thing,” Jackson said.

“The FOP, in many ways, runs the Police Department — not the chief. Mr. Johnson does a good job. But his hands are tied.”

The mayor’s decision to remain above the fray left the job of defending Emanuel to his City Council allies, led by Rules Committee Chairman Michelle Harris (8th).

“What’s the logic behind suppressing the tape? I mean —eventually, everybody is gonna see it,” Harris said.

Asked point-blank whether she believes Emanuel sat on the tape until after the election, Harris said, “That’s what everybody thinks because it all happened around the election cycle. But I don’t think so.”

Harris saved her strongest defense for the mayor’s decision to close a record 50 public schools.

“Everybody wants to keep kicking the mayor on closing the schools. But the population doesn’t exist to keep these buildings open. How do you justify buildings suited for 1,200 children when the population is somewhere around 300? In some cases, it’s even 200. How do you justify paying the utility bills? If it was the private sector, we would have closed `em all,” Harris said.

“Where do we get kids? Do you make it up to keep the schools open for this imaginary number of kids because people think none of the schools should be closed? We lost population. Where does the city get all the money to keep schools open for children that don’t exist?”

As for Jackson’s claim that the mayor has not done enough for the African-American community, Harris said, “In a perfect world, the black community needs a lot more than other communities. It’s just the way of life for African-Americans that we just have a lot of social issues. But is it fair to say the mayor should be the savior of the black community?”

Ald. Roderick Sawyer (6th), chairman of the City Council’s Black Caucus, agreed with Harris about the 50 school closings and said there are even more half-empty schools that “probably need to be closed.”

If Jackson wants more public participation before major decisions are made — like creating a new system of police accountability — the heat should be placed on aldermen not the mayor, Sawyer said.

Likewise, Sawyer said aldermen share the blame for ratifying the police contract without insisting on stronger disciplinary provisions.

But Sawyer was at a loss to counter Jackson’s claim that Emanuel suppressed the McDonald shooting video until after the election.

“I don’t know whether politics was involved in that or not. I can only go by the man’s word. Am I skeptical about it? Of course. We all look at it a little strangely,” Sawyer said.

Instead of blaming Emanuel for how the video was handled, Sawyer blamed fired Police Supt. Garry McCarthy.

“I understand the former police superintendent did take a look at it . . . I would have put the pressure on him to have let the mayor know what was on the tape and how devastating it was going to be,” the alderman said.

“If the superintendent would have told him what was on that tape, [Emanuel] would have done better letting people know about the tape in advance [of the election] and expressing outrage over what occurred on it.”

Sawyer was asked whether he believes African-American voters who elected Emanuel in 2011 and re-elected him in 2015, even after the school closing furor, would give the mayor a third chance. That is, in the long-shot assumption that Emanuel even chooses to run for a third-term.

“He’s got three years to do a lot . . . I’m expecting them to do some things that are impactful in the African American community,” Sawyer said.

Sawyer noted that, since the run-off scare, Emanuel has delivered on his campaign promise to be “more collaborative, more willing to listen, open to discussion.”

“We have a much better relationship than we did during our first four years together. But it’s still early,” he said.