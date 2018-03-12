Emanuel setting aside 3 hours for deposition in Jones, LeGrier lawsuits: email

Mayor Rahm Emanuel has set aside three hours on March 29 to be deposed in a high-profile police shooting case, according to an email from a city attorney obtained by the Chicago Sun-Times.

An email sent Monday evening from Barrett Boudreaux — an attorney representing the city — to several other attorneys stated that Emanuel had set aside 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on March 29 to be deposed in the wrongful death lawsuits brought by the families of Quintonio LeGrier and Bettie Jones.

A court hearing to officially set the time of deposition is scheduled for Tuesday morning in Cook County Circuit Court.

Mayoral spokesman Adam Collins declined to comment Monday night.

Last week, Judge James O’Hara denied the city’s requests to limit Emanuel’s deposition time to 15 minutes.

Jones and LeGrier were fatally shot by Chicago Police Officer Robert Rialmo on Dec. 26, 2015.

LeGrier, 19, was wielding a bat when he was shot by Rialmo near the front door of his father’s two-flat in West Garfield Park. LeGrier, home on break from Northern Illinois University, suffered a mental health crisis that prompted both him and his father to call for help from police.

Jones, a downstairs neighbor, was killed by one of Rialmo’s errant gunshots.

Police Supt. Eddie Johnson will also offer sworn deposition. O’Hara scheduled it for March 15.

The judge is allowing both depositions to be videotaped.

The depositions will not be open to the public but will be admissible at trial.