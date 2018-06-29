Emanuel unveils $75M plan to restore historic Uptown Theater

Ald. James Cappleman is finally getting the Uptown Theater in his ward restored. | Sun-Times file photo

Nearly three years ago, Ald. James Cappleman (46th) approached Mayor Rahm Emanuel with a warning about Chicago’s storied but decaying Uptown Theater with the potential to, as Cappleman put it, “destroy my political career.”

A $125 million plan to use Emanuel’s slow-starting Infrastructure Trust as a vehicle to restore the Uptown after owner Jerry Mickelson gave up ownership had fallen through when Gov. Bruce Rauner nixed a $10 million state grant and Emanuel pulled the plug on the Trust deal.

“I went back to the mayor and [Planning and Development Commissioner] David Reifman and said, `You’re now approaching a time where it will be too little, too late. Someone will have to make a decision to demolish it,’“ Cappleman recalled.

Cappleman was told that he shouldn’t even say that.

“And my response was, ‘I’m saying it. If I . . . have to make that decision, I know it will destroy my political career. But it would be a white elephant. It wouldn’t be fair to the community. And I would be willing to make that awful choice. But before that happened, I was gonna fight like hell to restore this theater.”

On Friday, Cappleman’s “fight-like-hell” crusade had a happy ending.

Emanuel joined Jam Productions and Farpoint Development to announce a scaled-down, $75 million plan to restore the Uptown and fulfill the mayor’s 2011 promise to create an Uptown music district that includes the Uptown theater at 4816 N. Broadway, the Aragon Ballroom, the Riviera Theater, the Green Mill jazz lounge and the Uptown Underground cabaret.

The long-awaited agreement will be made possible with $30 million in “equity and conventional financing” and a massive infusion of government money that far exceeds the taxpayer help that would have been required if only the Infrastructure Trust had succeeded in saving the 93-year-old Uptown.

That jigsaw puzzle of funding: $13 million generated by the surrounding tax-incrementing-financing (TIF) district; $3 million in “Adopt-a-Landmark” funds; $14 million from the state’s “property assessed Clean Energy Act; $8.7 million in federal tax credits and $10 million from the Build Illinois bond fund.

Chicago taxpayers will also contribute $6 million to improve the streetscape that will define the Uptown Theater District.

Streetscape improvements are scheduled to be completed this summer along portions of Broadway, Lawrence, Wilson and Argyle. The project will include a new pedestrian plaza, a sculpture and a public stage in the 4700 block of North Racine.

“You look at it as a jigsaw puzzle. I would say that it’s basically having many parties come to the table to share the risk that this project represents in a way that minimizes the possibilities of it failing,” Reifman said Friday.

Cappleman noted that across the country, theater restoration has been done almost exclusively with public money.

“It’s very difficult now to do it with all private money. It can’t be done . . . Even with not-for-profit status, it would still be very difficult to get all the funding together,” he said.

“My goal was to save this theater any way we could. I also knew that, if we didn’t act quickly, it would be too little, too late. That was what I was most afraid of.”

Friday was a day for the local alderman to celebrate, not to dwell on the earlier stumble.

He was just thrilled that the massive crown jewel of a theater — that has stood stubbornly vacant and decaying since the J. Geils Band left the stage on Dec. 19, 1981 — would be restored to its former glory and come alive again.

“The [city] assessment said you could have a series of restaurants in there, a series of event spaces. I’m also hoping to have some smaller movie theaters. But that large expanse of a theater will remain for concerts,” the alderman said.

Noting that the Riv, the Aragon and the Uptown “play off each other,” Cappleman said, “My vision . . . is to do something similar to what Austin, Texas does. We wanted to create an area where, when people want entertainment, this is where you go. And when they come here, they not only enjoy live shows and concerts. They also enjoy the many restaurants in the area, too.”

Emanuel first mentioned the idea of an Uptown Music District during a radio interview shortly after taking office.

He compared the idea to the city’s downtown theater district, which came together in the early 1990s when Mayor Daley targeted the area with tax increment financing dollars to lure theater projects to the Loop.

In 2010, Daley said the city had invested $86 million in TIF funds in the district that had already yielded $233 million in private investment.

Now, Emanuel can only hope that the “complicated” deal he has cobbled together holds long enough to save and restore a Spanish-Revival-style building with three separate lobbies that was the world’s largest theater when it opened in 1925.

“We’ve been working for two years on multiple structures and alternatives. This is the best opportunity we’ve had in 35 years,” Reifman said.

“It speaks to the complicated nature of the restoration, as well as preserving a venue of this size and the unique nature of that type of business.”