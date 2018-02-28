Emanuel’s $8.5B O’Hare Airport makeover may be grounded by American Airlines

Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s $8.5 billion makeover of O’Hare Airport hit the legislative runway with a thud Wednesday: American Airlines declared its opposition, citing a “secret,” 11th-hour deal to award more gates to hometown United Airlines.

American argued that Chicago is “extraordinarily well- positioned with three carriers operating hubs and competing aggressively against each other.”

“However, the United gate deal would undermine competition, allowing the largest airline at O’Hare to expand its size advantage for years into the future. Thus, the United gate deal creates a clear winner, United, and clear losers: namely, competition, Chicago travelers and American Airlines,” the American statement said.

“We would sign the lease if it did not include this provision. Alternatively, we are prepared to compromise. Indeed, since learning of the United gate deal less than two weeks ago, American has sought to re-level the playing field by urging the City to accelerate the construction of three additional gates, and award those to American. To date, the City has dismissed that approach without explanation.”

Emanuel’s communications director Adam Collins responded to American’s opposition by claiming the mayor’s plan “is about positioning Chicago to compete with Beijing, Paris and Abu Dhabi, not about positioning in the decades-old competition between two airlines.”

He added, “We are going to add more gates, build a new global terminal, improve runways and create 60,000 jobs in the process. That’s a win for Chicago, it’s a win for travelers and it’s a win for the airlines.”

Undeterred by American’s opposition or confident he can overcome it, Emanuel introduced the plan at Wednesday’s City Council meeting.

It calls for demolishing Terminal 2, and replacing it with a new “global terminal” shared by United and American Airlines that would accept both domestic and international flights.

The massive, multi-year makeover also calls for dozens of new gates and additional concourses. O’Hare would become the first so-called “global alliance hub” in the nation that allows domestic airlines and the international carriers with which those domestic airlines partner to all be located in the same terminal.

No longer would passengers arriving in Chicago and connecting on international flights be forced to endure the delay and inconvenience of having to ride the O’Hare people mover to an international terminal not within walking distance.

Earlier this week, Emanuel broke out the hyperbole for a plan made possible by new airline leases that include higher landing fees, gate and terminal rents.

“This is a moment that is unprecedented where Chicago, for too long, lagged because of the way it was organized and structured at O’Hare. We will be able to literally leapfrog the competition and to be leading the pack to the 21st Century. That is how I look at it,” the mayor said.

“It’s a unique moment — a moment that we can seize with what we’ve done with both the runway work, now the terminal work. It’s the first set of…new gates in literally three decades. And you’ll be able to go seamlessly from an international to a domestic flight and vice-versa … in a way that the city of Chicago will be literally now in the United States a gold standard when it comes to aviation and transportation.”

Emanuel was asked about the logistics and inconvenience caused by the need to demolish Terminal 2 and continue airport operations while building the new Global Terminal.

“There’s a transition period. … What United has [at Terminal 1] will function. What American has will function. We will work through those transitional periods. But everybody knows that’s worth going through because what you have on the other end is an ability to go domestically and internationally and to markets across the globe,” he said.

In 2011, a $155 million infusion of federal funding and concessions by retiring Mayor Richard M. Daley convinced United and American Airlines to drop their unprecedented lawsuit against the city so construction could resume on $1.17 billion in O’Hare expansion work, including a far south runway that was supposed to be completed last.

Daley agreed then that a new western terminal the airlines don’t want would be developed only if demand requires it. City Hall also agreed to negotiate – not dictate – construction of a north runway.

The $2.23 billion in remaining O’Hare projects were to be the subject of a new round of negotiations slated to begin no later than March 1, 2013.

Now that the new runways are nearly complete — creating six parallel and two diagonal runways — the city has freed up to 200 acres of land to expand O’Hare to the west without building a new western terminal.

The mayor believes he can bankroll the entire $8.5 billion project without another infusion of federal funds from President Donald Trump, with whom Emanuel has been engaged in a battle over crime and sanctuary cities.

Without mentioning American’s opposition, the mayor pointed to new airline leases that are expected to including higher landing fees, gate and terminal rents. There’s also revenue from concessions and the airline ticket tax and the likelihood of a surge in revenue tied to increased capacity for both airlines and passengers.

“A lot of the fees that will back this up come out of the future in terms of what use will be there. It’s not gonna require federal money. It’s kind of the increased traffic at O’Hare that’s gonna give us the resources,” Emanuel said.

“We will bond that [and borrow against it], use it to make all of the investments today because we see the growth that will be coming in the future. And that’s not gonna require the federal government.”

Three months ago, the City Council moved to strengthen Emanuel’s hand in the high-stakes lease negotiations with 61 air carriers operating at O’Hare.

Aldermen established operating ground rules, landing fees and rents airlines must pay in the event that lease negotiations were not finalized by May 11, 2018, when the existing 30-year airline use agreements expire.

At the time, top mayoral aides assured aldermen that the legislative back-stop probably would not be necessary. They said they were far along enough in negotiations with the airlines to virtually guarantee that the deal would get done before the deadline.

American’s surprise opposition proves they were wrong–for the time being, at least. The massive makeover has a long way to go and many more hurdles to clear–both with American and with noise-weary residents living around O’Hare who are almost certain to oppose more terminals, gates and flights.