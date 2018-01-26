Emanuel’s office announces planned path for CTA Red Line’s south extension

Hours ahead of a scheduled Friday morning press conference, Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s office announced the CTA’s plan to extend the Red Line’s south branch more than five miles.

The plan would extend the line from 95th Street to 130th Street, according to a tweet from Adam Collins, the mayor’s communications director. In addition, four new stations would be added near 103rd Street and 111th Street and at the intersection of Michigan Avenue and 130th Street.

At 10:45 a.m., Emanuel is scheduled to detail the plan at a press conference at Block Park, 346 W. 104th St.