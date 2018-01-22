Emergency bridge repairs on I-55 close lanes in Elwood

Emergency bridge repairs are underway on Interstate 55, causing lane closures through Tuesday morning in southwest suburban Elmwood.

Repairs to the bridge deck over Grant Creek and the BNSF Logistics Park Chicago at 26664 Baseline Rd. in Elwood began Monday, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

The right lane and right shoulder on the bridge about three miles south of Arsenal Road on southbound I-55 will be closed during the repairs, authorities said. At least one lane of traffic will remain open at all times.

Repairs will continue through Monday evening rush hour and lanes are expected to reopen by Tuesday morning, according to IDOT.

Motorists should expect delays and should allow extra time.