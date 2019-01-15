Emergency fund open to furloughed government workers in Evanston amid shutdown

At Federal Plaza, government workers rally Thursday against the partial government shutdown. Hundreds of thousands of federal workers are off the job or working without pay as the border wall fight persists. | AP Photo by Kiichiro Sato

Evanston will dip into its emergency assistance fund on behalf of furloughed federal government workers in the north suburb.

In the midst of the nation’s longest-ever partial government shutdown, about 800,000 workers across the U.S. missed paychecks last week, the Associated Press reported. It is unclear when the government will reopen, as talks between the White House and Congress continue to stall.

But for Evanston residents affected by the shutdown, a once-a-year program activated for those undergoing an “emergency” or “life-threatening” situation will start considering their applications, the city announced in a Monday press release.

Furloughed government employees lacking paychecks may be eligible for Evanston’s Emergency Assistance program, which can help them with rent and mortgage payments, utility bills and food vouchers.

To qualify, applicants must submit proof of residency and of being furloughed, the press release said. They can fill out forms in-person in the Morton Civic Center’s Room 160, 2100 Ridge Ave.

Residents can also call or text the city at (847) 448-4311 for other resources during the shutdown.