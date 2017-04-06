Emergency pothole patching on inbound Kennedy

Emergency pothole patching on the inbound Kennedy Expressway will begin Thursday morning on the Northwest Side.

Starting at 11 a.m., a rolling lane closure will take place in the right lane of I-90/94 between Canfield and Harlem avenues, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation. The repairs are expected to be complete by Thursday afternoon.

Drivers should expect delays and allow for extra travel time.