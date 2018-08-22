Emergency repairs shut down lanes on lower Lake Shore Drive over Chicago River

Multiple lanes were closed Wednesday afternoon on the lower level of Lake Shore Drive for grating repairs on the bridge over the Chicago River.

The lower level of southbound Lake Shore was reduced to a single lane after crews working on the bridge “discovered that immediate repairs were needed to the grating on the lower level bridge deck,” according to a statement from the Chicago Department of Transportation.

At least one of the southbound lanes was expected to remain closed until at least 5:30 p.m., CDOT said.