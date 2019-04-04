Joliet man arrested on child pornography charges

Police have allegedly found child pornography on a man’s cellphone in southwest suburban Joliet

Emir Dixon, 22, was charged Thursday with a felony count of possessing child pornography, Illinois State Police said in a statement.

Officers executed a search warrant Thursday morning at Dixon’s home in Joliet and found multiple images and videos of child pornography on his phone, police said.

The investigation, which is ongoing, involved the attorney general’s office and the Department of Homeland Security, police said. The investigation began with an online tip.

Dixon is being held at Will County Jail, and is due in court for a bail hearing on Friday.