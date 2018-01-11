Employee charged with sexually assaulting minor at Aurora treatment facility

An employee at a residential treatment facility in west suburban Aurora was charged with sexually assaulting a minor patient.

Darius Jones, 38, of the Albany Park neighborhood, was charged with three felony counts of criminal sexual assault, according to the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office.

On at least three occasions between September of last year and early January, Jones committed sexual acts with the patient at Northern Illinois Academy, 998 Corporate Blvd., prosecutors said. During that time, he was “in a position of trust and authority over the victim.”

Jones was ordered held at the Kane County Jail in lieu of $150,000 bail, prosecutors said. His next court date was set for Friday.

If Jones is able to post the required $15,000 bond, he can’t make contact with the victim or come within 1,000 feet of the facility, prosecutors said.

If convicted, he faces up to 4 years in prison, and will not be eligible for probation, prosecutors said. In addition, he would be required to register for life as a sexual offender.

Anyone with information about the ongoing investigation should call the Kane County Child Advocacy Center at (630) 208-5160.