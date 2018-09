Employee stabbed during fight at restaurant in Palmer Square

A restaurant employee was stabbed when a fight broke out inside the restaurant early Thursday in the Palmer Square neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The 45-year-old man was fighting with two other males when he was stabbed in his back and his right arm about 1:05 a.m. in the 2200 block of North California, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was in serious condition, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating.