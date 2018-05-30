Endangered 14-year-old girl last seen in Fernwood, may be in stolen vehicle

A 14-year-old girl was reported missing Wednesday after she was last seen on Memorial Day in the Fernwood neighborhood on the Far South Side.

Lashaiyah “Shay-Shay” Williams was last seen Monday in the area of 105th Street and Wentworth, according to Chicago Police.

Williams was considered endangered, and could be riding around in a blue 2018 Hyundai Sonata that was previously reported stolen, police said. The car’s license plates have been changed and are currently unknown.

Williams was described as a 5-foot-5, 130-pound black girl with a dark complexion, brown eyes and black hair, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Area South detectives at (312) 747-8274.