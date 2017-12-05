Endangered 19-year-old woman missing from Lansing

A 19-year-old woman who went missing Saturday from south suburban Lansing is considered “endangered,” according to police.

Joslyn Perez was last seen 11 p.m. Saturday while staying at a relative’s house, according to a missing person report from Lansing police. She suffers from diminished mental capacities.

Perez was described as a 5-foot-6, 115-pound Hispanic woman with reddish-brown hair with purple highlights in the front, brown eyes and a scar on her forehead, police said. She was last seen wearing a black windbreaker jacket, black V-neck T-shirt, blue jeans, black shoes and a gray purse.

She may be in Orland Park or East Chicago, Indiana, police said.

Anyone with information should contact the Lansing Police Department at (708) 895-7150.