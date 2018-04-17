Endangered 19-year-old woman reported missing from NW Indiana

Police are searching for an endangered 19-year-old girl who was recently reported missing from northwest Indiana.

Faith Leann Davis was last seen near the intersection of East 15th Avenue and Carolina Street in Gary. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans and black boots, according to Gary police. She wasn’t wearing a coat.

Davis is unable to care for herself, police said. She doesn’t have her medication, and may be disoriented and afraid.

Anyone with information about Davis’ whereabouts should all Detective Sgt. Mark Salazar at (219) 881-7300 ext. 3042 or 911.