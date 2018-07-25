‘Endangered’ woman missing from Oswego may be headed to Las Vegas

Police have issued an Endangered Missing Person Advisory Alert for a woman with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder who is missing from west suburban Oswego.

Sarah Smith was last seen about 8:50 p.m. Tuesday when she walked away from a residence at 705 Hedgerow Lane carrying a red roller suitcase, according to the Oswego police department.

Smith has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder and has the mental capacity of a 10 to 13-year-old. She does not have her medication with her, police said.

Smith, whose age was unknown, was described as a 5-foot-9 white woman weighing about 350 pounds with brown eyes and blonde hair with dark roots.

She may be trying to get to All Storage located at 3290 North Rancho Drive in Las Vegas, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Oswego police (630) 553-5856.