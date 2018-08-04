Endangered woman reported missing from Arlington Heights

An woman with health concerns was reported missing Saturday from northwest suburban Arlington Heights.

Laura Morrow, 47, was last seen driving from the 600 block of West Hackberry Drive, according to Illinois State Police.

Morrow is diagnosed with schizophrenia and “has been very upset lately, and has been off her medication,” according to a statement from police.

She was last seen driving a 2007 black Hyundai two-door hatchback with the license plate number G302427, police said.

Morrow was described as a 5-foot-4 tall, 150 pound white woman with blue eyes and blond hair.

Anyone with information of her whereabouts was asked to call the Arlington Heights Police Department at (847) 368-5300.