Englewood burglar hits same block 3 times: police

Police are warning Englewood residents on the South Side to secure their homes after a burglar targeted three residences in the area in March and April.

The burglar forcibly entered the homes through their rear doors, according to a community alert from Chicago police. Electronics, tools and copper piping were taken in each incident.

All three burglaries happened in the 1500 block of West Marquette Road on March 18, March 26 and April 6, police said. The times of the incidents were not available.

Police do not have a detailed description of the burglar.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Area South detectives at 312-747-8273.

Read more on crime, and track the city’s homicides.