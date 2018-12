Man shot multiple times, critically wounded in Englewood

Chicago police investigate the scene where a person was shot Sunday night in the 6800 block of South Sangamon, in the Englewood neighborhood. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A man was critically wounded in a shooting Sunday night in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

About 10:40 p.m., the 23-year-old was walking on a sidewalk in the 900 block of West 68th Street when someone in a black SUV fired shots, Chicago police said.

The man was struck multiple times in his body and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, according to police. No one was in custody.