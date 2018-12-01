Man fatally stabbed during Englewood argument

A man was fatally stabbed early Saturday in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

About 1:50 a.m., the man was arguing with someone on a sidewalk in the 6900 block of South Union Avenue when they began fighting, Chicago police said.

The man was stabbed in the chest and abdomen and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died, according to police.

Area South detectives were conducting a homicide investigation. No one was in custody early Saturday.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the death.