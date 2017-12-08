‘Englewood Four,’ tortured into confessions, to get $31M settlement

Terrill Swift, right, speaks while, from left, Harold Richardson, Vincent Thames and Joshua Tepfer of the Center on Wrongful Convictions at Northwestern University School of Law look on, after a hearing in Chicago on Jan. 17, 2012. The fourth member of the Englewood Four, Michael Saunders, is not shown. | AP file photo

Four Englewood teenagers tortured into confessing to a rape and murder they did not commit before being exonerated by DNA evidence will divide a $31 million settlement from Chicago taxpayers.

Michael Saunders, Vincent Thames, Harold Richardson and Terrill Swift were between the ages of 15 and 18 when they were arrested for the November, 1994 murder of Nina Glover.

An autopsy concluded that the 30-year-old prostitute had been strangled to death. Her naked body was discovered behind a liquor store at 1400 W. Garfield wrapped in a bloody sheet and stuffed in a dumpster.

In 2011, a judge overturned the conviction of the “Englewood Four,” freeing Richardson and Saunders after they spent 17 years behind bars. Swift and Thames, who served more than a dozen years, had already been released.

One year later, the four men filed lawsuits accusing a Cook County prosecutor and several Chicago Police detectives of ignoring evidence that linked career criminal Johnny “Maniac” Douglas to Glover’s murder. It was Douglas’ DNA, was found on Glover’s body, that finally exonerated the men.

Their attorneys accused police of using “deceit, intimidation and threats” to force a confession from each of the teens, allegedly beating on one’s chest with a phone book and a flashlight.

The police officers were further accused of ripping an earring out of Saunders’ ear and threatening to take him to the railroad tracks behind the police station to shoot him.

On Monday, the City Council’s Finance Committee will be asked to sign off on a $31 million settlement for the “Englewood Four,” the latest in a parade of settlement tied to alleged wrongdoing by Chicago Police officers.

The massive payment will settle 2011 lawsuits that alleged that a code of silence within the Chicago Police Department led to their false convictions long before Mayor Rahm Emanuel famously acknowledged its existence in the unrelenting furor that followed release of Laquan McDonald shooting video.

Flint Taylor of the People’s Law Office has said he never saw any detectives come forward in the notorious case to say the wrong men had gone to prison.

“They continued to stand behind their coercion and their fabrication…So the code of silence was at work very much so in these cases,” Taylor said when the suits were filed, just two days after a female bartender beaten by off-duty Chicago Police Officer Anthony Abbate won a verdict from a federal jury by proving a code of silence exists.

Attorneys representing the “Englewood Four” have argued that police found Douglas at the scene and even interviewed him, but let him go and maintained their laser-like focus on the four teens. Swift said that led to him and his friends being “abducted” from their lives and families.

“Straight to the point, we were young black youth in urban communities,” Swift said when the lawsuit was filed.

“Maybe the mind-state was, we’ll get them off the street now. They’ll do something later. We were young, black, I don’t want to use the ‘N’ word, but, hey . . . We were taken away for that reason.”

Stuart Chanen, an attorney representing Thames, has said Douglas went on to kill at least one more woman after Glover’s death. Douglas, now dead, was arrested 83 times and earned 38 convictions between July 1980 and April 1998, the attorneys said.

Even after the DNA match, prosecutors initially discounted Douglas, arguing that Glover’s history of prostitution and drug use made it possible the two had concensual sex.

In 2012, a judge disagreed, overturned the convictions and exonerated the “Englewood Four.”

Over the last decade alone, Chicago taxpayers have coughed up more than $500 million in legal settlements tied to allegations of police abuse and wrongdoing.

Swift and his friends will now divide a $31 million windfall after attorneys fees are subtracted.

The massive settlement was likely triggered, in part, by an FBI report unsealed in July alleging that Chicago police fed information to suspects in the Englewood Four case as they gave their statements to prosecutors.

At the time, attorneys for one of the prosecutors argued that the document was simply part of a bid to “use the media” to influence the outcome of a wrongful conviction case.

And the prosecutor named in the report told the Chicago Sun-Times that any allegations of misconduct it contains against him are simply “false.”

The report detailed the interview of former Cook County prosecutor Terence Johnson. Lawyers for the police officers named in the lawsuit have alleged that Johnson was convicted in 2000 on two counts of felony aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a child and has been disbarred.

Johnson told the FBI he always felt the Glover case was “going to come back,” and that detectives showed an unusual amount of enthusiasm for solving the murder of a woman like Glover, who is described in the FBI report as a “prostitute/drug user.”

The Finance Committee agenda also includes three smaller settlements that together total $760,000. Defendants in two of those cases are also Chicago Police officers.