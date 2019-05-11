Englewood home catches fire, residents escape

The Chicago Fire Department responded to a residential blaze Saturday in Englewood on the South Side.

Fire crews received a call at 12:20 p.m. about people trapped in a fire on the second floor of a building in the 6800 block of South Morgan Street, the fire department said.

By the time fire crews responded, the residents of the building had made it out, the fire department said. Searches for additional occupants turned up negative, and the fire was struck out at 12:42 p.m.

The fire department was not immediately able to provide damage estimates. The Office of Fire Investigations is en route, the fire department said.