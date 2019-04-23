1 killed, 1 wounded in Englewood shooting: police

A man was killed and another wounded in a shooting Tuesday in Englewood on the South Side, according to police.

They were sitting in a parked vehicle in the 200 block of West 57th Street when someone fired shots, Chicago police said.

The 26-year-old was shot in the face and torso at 9:35 p.m. and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The other man, 27, suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and arm, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition stabilized.

Area South detectives are investigating.

Read more on crime, and track the city’s homicides.