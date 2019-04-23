1 killed, 1 wounded in Englewood shooting: police
A man was killed and another wounded in a shooting Tuesday in Englewood on the South Side, according to police.
They were sitting in a parked vehicle in the 200 block of West 57th Street when someone fired shots, Chicago police said.
The 26-year-old was shot in the face and torso at 9:35 p.m. and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
The other man, 27, suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and arm, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition stabilized.
Area South detectives are investigating.