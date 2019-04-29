Woman shot dead in Englewood: police

A 31-year-old woman was fatally shot Monday in Englewood on the South Side, police said.

She was shot multiple times in her head and chest, Chicago police said. Officers found her about 7:55 p.m. in the 500 block of West Marquette Road.

The woman was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she died, police said.

Area South detectives are conducting a homicide investigation.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the death.

