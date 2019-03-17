Man, 19, wounded in Englewood shooting

A 19-year-old man was shot and wounded Sunday evening in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

He was walking at 5:10 p.m. in the 300 block of West 66th Street when someone approached in a silver-colored car, stepped out and fired shots, Chicago police said.

The man was struck in the upper leg and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Park, police said. He was listed in good condition.