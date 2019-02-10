Man killed in Englewood shooting: police

A man was shot and killed Sunday afternoon in the South Side Englewood neighborhood, police said.

He was standing outside his home at 4:20 p.m. in the 6600 block of South Harvard Avenue when someone approached him and fired shots, Chicago police said.

The man was shot in several parts of his body, including his chest, hand and foot, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died.

Police estimated his age to be between 18 and 25 years old.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about his death.