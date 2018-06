Englewood shooting leaves man seriously wounded

A man was seriously wounded in a shooting Thursday morning in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

Two males in a black four-door Toyota fired at the 23-year-old man at 7:25 a.m. in the 400 block of West 61st Street, according to Chicago Police. The man suffered gunshot wounds to his left arm, left calf and left shoulder.

Be was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition, police said.