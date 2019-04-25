Man wounded in Englewood drive-by attack
A man was shot and wounded Thursday while walking in Englewood on the South Side.
He was in the 5900 block of South Loomis when he saw a vehicle drive past and one of its rear passengers shoot in his direction, Chicago police said.
The man, 27, was struck in his hand about 3:05 p.m., police said. He was taken to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition.
Area South detectives are investigating the shooting.