04/25/2019, 06:20pm

Man wounded in Englewood drive-by attack

Colin Boyle/Sun-Times file photo

By David Struett
A man was shot and wounded Thursday while walking in Englewood on the South Side.

He was in the 5900 block of South Loomis when he saw a vehicle drive past and one of its rear passengers shoot in his direction, Chicago police said.

The man, 27, was struck in his hand about 3:05 p.m., police said. He was taken to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition.

Area South detectives are investigating the shooting.

David Struett

