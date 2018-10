Man seriously wounded in Englewood shooting

A man was seriously wounded in a shooting early Wednesday in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

Just before 1:30 a.m., the 36-year-old was driving in the 7400 block of South Vincennes Avenue when a black SUV pulled up and someone inside fired shots, Chicago police said.

He was hit in the abdomen and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, according to police. No one was in custody.