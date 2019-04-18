Woman shot through door in Englewood

A woman was wounded by gunfire that went through her door Thursday in Englewood on the South Side.

The 25-year-old saw two males approaching her as she entered a home in the 6800 block of South Justine, Chicago police said. As she shut the door about 8:50 p.m., the gunmen fired shots at her.

The gunfire hit her in the thigh and calf, police said. She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where her condition stabilized.

A witness saw two males in dark clothing run away south, police said.

No arrests have been made. Area South detectives are investigating.

