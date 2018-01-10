Entrance fees going up at Chicago History Museum, Museum of Science and Industry

Visitors to the Chicago History Museum and the Museum of Science and Industry will pay more starting Feb. 1.

The increase will be the first in five years for the Museum of Science and Industry, which requested the hike to continue to cover its operating expenses. The Chicago Park District Board voted to allow the hike Wednesday.

Fees for Chicago residents visiting the Museum of Science and Industry will go from $15 to $16.95; non-Chicago residents, who previously paid $18, will pay nearly $4 more once the hike takes effect, bringing their total to $21.95.

The Chicago History Museum, which also requested an increase to cover operating costs, last raised its entrance fee in 2016. Chicago History Museum visitors will see their entry fee go up by $3, to $19 from $16.

The change in pricing at the history museum allows for free admission for children ages 13 to 18; they were previously charged $12 if a city resident or $14 if a non-Chicago resident.

Seniors, students between 19 and 22, as well as city residents will continue to receive a $2 discount on admission at the history museum.

“This price increase will help to fund operations costs to allow the Chicago History Museum to continue to share Chicago’s stories,” Gary Johnson, president of the Chicago History Museum, said in a statement.