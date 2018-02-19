Environmental cleanup closes roads Monday in Aurora

Road closures will go into effect Monday morning, and last up to four months, as an environmental cleanup project begins a new phase in west suburban Aurora.

The environmental cleanup project for Nicor Gas and Commonwealth Edison Company will close parts of River Street between Prairie and North Avenue throughout the project, which is expected to continue through June, Aurora Police said.

The intersection of Prairie and River will remain open, police said, and alternate travel patterns will be in place, according to police.

Alternate traffic patterns include:

Cars traveling eastbound on North Avenue will need to go north on River St. to Benton St. to cross the Fox River.

Cars traveling westbound on North Avenue will need to follow the detour to take Broadway to Benton St.

Trucks will need to cross the Fox River at Ashland Avenue, rather than using Benton St.

Vehicles will need to follow the detour using Prairie Street, Lake Street and Gale Street to avoid parts of River Street that are closed between Prairies St. and North Ave.

Drivers are encouraged to use caution in the area, police said.